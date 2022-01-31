Breezy, Warm Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s going to be a fantastic day across the region! We’ll see variable cloud cover and the wind will start to pick up out west. Highs will range from the 40s in the north to the 50s and 60s in the south. With the warm temperatures, dry conditions, and wind picking up, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect today for southern parts of the region for a highs risk of fire danger.

A cold front will move through the region overnight causing wind to pick up across the region. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories will be in effect starting this evening and lasting overnight into tomorrow morning. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible. Highs tomorrow will happen early in the day and temperatures will fall below zero heading into Tuesday night. Highs Wednesday will struggle to make it above zero for some with breezy conditions continuing.

The cold weather will stick around for Thursday with highs in the single digits and teens. Warmer air will start to spill into the region by Friday and this weekend. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s and look to stay there heading into next week.

