Coyotes short memory helps them return to win column

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota mens basketball team bounced back after having their five game win streak snapped on Thursday by defeating the University of North Dakota 71-58 yesterday.

It’s the Coyotes sixth win in their last seven games.

Key to bouncing back was having a short memory following their 74-62 overtime loss to NDSU on Thursday, something head coach Todd Lee challenged his team to do in practice the following day and saw his team respond.

USD hosts South Dakota State next Saturday at 7:00 PM.

