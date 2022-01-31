Dusty Johnson Announces Re-Election Campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson officially announced his intent to seek re-election to the U.S. House.

“I promised South Dakota two things when I ran for this seat: I’d be a conservative and I’d get things done,” said Johnson. “I’ve kept my promises, and that’s why I’m the right person to continue fighting for South Dakota in the U.S. House.”

During his three years in the U.S. House, Johnson:

Was named Republican leader of the Agriculture subcommittee that oversees livestock.

Was named the most effective Republican on agriculture issues and awarded the “Outstanding New Member of Congress” by the American Farm Bureau.

Led efforts to keep the Supreme Court at nine justices and get Americans back to work by ending the additional federal unemployment payments.

Passed or implemented more than 15 original bills, including the Ocean Shipping Reform Act to bolster the American supply chain.

Opposed $5 trillion in spending bills with liberal priorities like the Green New Deal.

Passed the Cattle Contract Library Act to provide price transparency to producers and implemented the Butcher Block Act to expand processing space for small cattle processors.

Was named third most effective Republican on tribal issues.

Received a 98% conservative score and was named the most “Transparent & Accountable” Republican Member of Congress.

“I’ve built a reputation for being an effective leader in Washington when it comes to fighting for South Dakota agriculture and implementing policies that impact Americans from day to day,” said Johnson. “I’ll continue to put South Dakotans first and work hard to get things done when Republicans take the House majority this November.”Last cycle Johnson won the primary election 78% to 22% and the general election 81% to 19%. Prior to his election to the House in 2018, he worked as vice president of Vantage Point Solutions, a South Dakota-based broadband engineering firm. He previously served as chief of staff to Governor Dennis Daugaard. Johnson and his wife Jacquelyn reside in Mitchell with their three sons.

Click here to watch Johnson’s campaign announcement video. Click here to watch the full-length video.

