East Sioux Falls residential fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Jan. 31, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on the east side of Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Fire Crew found smoke and flames coming from the side door of the structure. They were able to extinguish the fire in five minutes.

Additional crews searched the main floor, the upstairs, and the basement for occupants and pets.

Police confirmed with fire crews that all occupants were accounted for outside the home, however, the fire crew did locate three cats that did not survive.

Fire personnel remained on scene for an additional three hours checking for fire extension and sifting through the rubble to extinguish hot spots.

Officials say there were no injuries reported at this incident and the fire is currently under investigation. The home did not have a sprinkler system.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind homeowners to keep all combustible materials safely away from heat sources such as the stove, candles, portable heaters, and hot plates.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.siouxfalls.org/fire or follow us on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire or twitter.com/siouxfallsfire.

