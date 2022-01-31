Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

East Sioux Falls residential fire

Sioux Falls Fire
Sioux Falls Fire(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Jan. 31, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire on the east side of Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Fire Crew found smoke and flames coming from the side door of the structure. They were able to extinguish the fire in five minutes.

Additional crews searched the main floor, the upstairs, and the basement for occupants and pets.

Police confirmed with fire crews that all occupants were accounted for outside the home, however, the fire crew did locate three cats that did not survive.

Fire personnel remained on scene for an additional three hours checking for fire extension and sifting through the rubble to extinguish hot spots.

Officials say there were no injuries reported at this incident and the fire is currently under investigation. The home did not have a sprinkler system.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind homeowners to keep all combustible materials safely away from heat sources such as the stove, candles, portable heaters, and hot plates.

For more information from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, visit www.siouxfalls.org/fire or follow us on facebook.com/siouxfallsfire or twitter.com/siouxfallsfire.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
The final Dakota Cash drawing of January will result in a jackpot win for one South Dakota...
Dakota Cash jackpot winner purchased in Sioux Falls
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Meet South Dakota kids available for adoption
Meet South Dakota children available for adoption
Jarrod Rodriguez
Ohio man accused of hiding in woman’s trunk before kidnapping her at gunpoint

Latest News

Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book
Southwest Sioux Falls Roll N’ Smoke burglary
Schulte Subaru award nomination
Schulte Subaru Award Nomination