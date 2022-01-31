Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn enjoying new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn shop started when Tyler Backus’ dad Gaylen decided to start farming popcorn seed for others over 20 years ago.

“He slowly had been building the seed line of the business for the last 20 years until we decided to take our hand at making something a bit more with it as a gourmet snack ready to eat for everybody,” Backus said.

Six years ago Backus’ family began selling homemade popcorn out of their garage with most of their orders coming from online, but the garage wasn’t big enough to keep up with demand.

“We were looking to get out of the garage so this shop we are at now is actually the same size as the garage we had everything in so that included showroom kitchen and some storage,” Backus said.

The storefront may be the same size as the garage but the back area gives them plenty of space to make fresh popcorn daily.

After creating a name for themselves over the last several years the business has flourished since moving to their new storefront in Madison in early November.

“The community has been very supportive throughout everything and they were just also excited for us to get a proper building as people were excited for us to move into town so we’d be more accessible for them,” Backus said.

With over 30 different flavors the shop has plenty of variety for everyone.

