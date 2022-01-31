Jackrabbits overcome adversity and Bison

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As has become usual, yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State mens basketball game came down to the wire.

The last eight meetings between the Jackrabbits and Bison have been decided by a grand total of 21 points with an average margin of victory of two points.

The latest meeting provided a little extra adversity for SDSU as they were without their two big men down the stretch. Luke Appel fouled out and Douglas Wilson came down hard on a foul and didn’t return. Those two had combined for 32 points. In addition SDSU had rough game from beyond the arc, going just 1-12 in their three-point attempts.

Forced to play a smaller lineup the Jacks stepped up with several key defensive stops and buckets down the stretch to preserve an 80-76 victory and win their tenth straight game.

SDSU visits North Dakota tomorrow night at 7 PM.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.