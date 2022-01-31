Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jackrabbits overcome adversity and Bison

SDSU wins 80-76 despite losing top big men and shooting 1-12 from beyond the arc
Jacks overcome loss of big men to beat Bison
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As has become usual, yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State mens basketball game came down to the wire.

The last eight meetings between the Jackrabbits and Bison have been decided by a grand total of 21 points with an average margin of victory of two points.

The latest meeting provided a little extra adversity for SDSU as they were without their two big men down the stretch. Luke Appel fouled out and Douglas Wilson came down hard on a foul and didn’t return. Those two had combined for 32 points. In addition SDSU had rough game from beyond the arc, going just 1-12 in their three-point attempts.

Forced to play a smaller lineup the Jacks stepped up with several key defensive stops and buckets down the stretch to preserve an 80-76 victory and win their tenth straight game.

SDSU visits North Dakota tomorrow night at 7 PM.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Voice recording raises questions over origin of Ravnsborg telemarketing campaign
A California pet owner says his cat stolen by Airbnb renters. (Source: KPIX/TROY FARRELL via...
Man says Airbnb renters stole his cat
The final Dakota Cash drawing of January will result in a jackpot win for one South Dakota...
Dakota Cash jackpot winner purchased in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Prior to game with UND
Coyotes short memory helps them return to win column
Prior to game with UND
USD-UND Recap
Jacks overcome losses of big men to beat Bison
SDSU-NDSU Recap
During game at Elmen Center against Mount Vernon/Plankinton
Top teams battle at Sacred Hoops/First National Bank Girls Classic