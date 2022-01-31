Avera Medical Minute
SD COVID update: Decrease in hospitalizations and active cases, death toll rises

Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Associated Press)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, South Dakota’s Department of Health reports the number of active COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have gone down, but the death toll continues to rise.

The CDC reported 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total to 2,650.

The health department has seen a decrease in the number of active cases by 1,408, bringing the total to 32,239.

New COVID cases are slightly down since last Friday as well, reaching 1,030, bringing the number of COVID hospitalizations down slightly as well, to 393.

