Sioux Fall’s former Chief of Police, Matt Burns, joins the table at Feeding South Dakota

MATT BURNS
MATT BURNS(DRG Media Group/ Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Sioux Fall’s former Chief of Police, Matt Burns, began his new career at SD’s largest charitable hunger-relief organization, Feeding South Dakota.

The charity formed a new leadership team and put Burns in charge as their Chief Operating Officer.

“The work of providing food to those in need is a hopeful and vital cause,” Burns shared. “I am proud to join this team in the mission to end hunger in South Dakota.”

The charity released a statement saying Burns brings an extensive set of skills to the role including experience in leading teams, managing budget, building and implementing strategy, and working toward a common goal with community agencies.

“We are excited to bring Matt on to the Feeding South Dakota Leadership Team,” CEO Lori Dykstra said. “His prior experience is a great fit for the organization’s operational needs, and he will play a key role as we continue to expand on our services throughout the state.”

About Feeding South Dakota

Feeding South Dakota, whose mission is to end hunger in South Dakota, is the state’s largest charitable hunger-relief organization.

In FY21, Feeding South Dakota secured and distributed nearly 17.7 million pounds of quality nutritious donated and purchased food providing nearly 14.8 million meals to nearly 100,000 individuals who are food insecure in South 4701 N Westport Ave Sioux Falls, SD 57107 Dakota.

Feeding South Dakota distributes this food from distribution centers in Sioux Falls, Pierre, and Rapid City and through its network of agency partners across the state.

For more information on Feeding South Dakota, visit feedingsouthdakota.org and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

