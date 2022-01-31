Southwest Sioux Falls Roll N’ Smoke burglary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police officials reported a burglary at a Roll N’ Smoke southwest of Sioux Falls Sunday morning.

Police spokesman, Sam Clemens, says the suspect used a rock to break the glass front door, which set off a burglary alarm around 4 a.m.

The suspect reportedly took an estimated $4,500 worth of cigarette cartons and caused $10,000 worth of damage to the store.

Police are working to attain the security footage from the incident. The suspect has not been identified or found at this time.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.