Southwest Sioux Falls Roll N’ Smoke burglary

(unsplash.com)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police officials reported a burglary at a Roll N’ Smoke southwest of Sioux Falls Sunday morning.

Police spokesman, Sam Clemens, says the suspect used a rock to break the glass front door, which set off a burglary alarm around 4 a.m.

The suspect reportedly took an estimated $4,500 worth of cigarette cartons and caused $10,000 worth of damage to the store.

Police are working to attain the security footage from the incident. The suspect has not been identified or found at this time.

