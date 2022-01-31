Tensions over Ukraine drawing attention in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tensions continue to rise along the border of Ukraine and the threat of a potential conflict is on the rise drawing attention from across the globe and even in South Dakota.

“Russia has been moving troops to the Ukrainian border. By the best estimates they may even have 100,000 troops,” Filip Viskupic said, the assistant professor of political science at South Dakota State University.

U.S. defense officials are reporting that Russia is sending supplies of blood to the troops along the border which could be a sign that an invasion is imminent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine can never join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

“Trying to negotiate, trying to get some concessions, trying to flex their muscle and this is most likely part of Putin’s long-term plan to restore Russia’s international standing,” Viskupic said.

Russia has continually denied any plans to invade Ukraine, but an invasion certainly could have a severe impact worldwide.

“This is going to disrupt the global financial system, the stock market is going to take a big hit, there could be huge international instability,” Viskupic said.

N.A.T.O. allies have been continuing to support Ukraine, and on Friday President Joe Biden announced his plans to move U.S. troops into eastern Europe, and that decision is drawing support.

“The best thing that we can do in my view right now is fortify, provide assistance. Whether that’s intelligence capabilities. Whether that has to do with weapon systems, so the Ukrainian people can defend themselves,” Senator John Thune said.

U.S. Lawmakers also said they are nearing an agreement on a package that is “The mother of all sanctions” against Russia.

