Zoo for All program reduces admissions prices for disadvantaged families in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, The Great Plains Zoo released a statement that they have a Zoo for All program.
This program allows for income inclusivity, offering reduced-price admission for participants of the following programs:
· South Dakota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
· South Dakota’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program
· South Dakota Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program
Zoo for All admission prices are as follows:
· $3.00 for adults and seniors
· $1.00 for children 2-12 years old
· Children under 2 are always free
GPZ is open all year, with many animals on exhibit – indoors and throughout the Zoo grounds, weekly education programs, and a collection of fascinating and rare taxidermy specimens.
The gift shop features a snack bar offering a variety of coffee drinks and more. Learn more about GPZ’s Zoo for All program by visiting GreatZoo.org/Zoo-For-All.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.