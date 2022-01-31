Zoo for All program reduces admissions prices for disadvantaged families in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, The Great Plains Zoo released a statement that they have a Zoo for All program.

This program allows for income inclusivity, offering reduced-price admission for participants of the following programs:

· South Dakota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

· South Dakota’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program

· South Dakota Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program

Zoo for All admission prices are as follows:

· $3.00 for adults and seniors

· $1.00 for children 2-12 years old

· Children under 2 are always free

GPZ is open all year, with many animals on exhibit – indoors and throughout the Zoo grounds, weekly education programs, and a collection of fascinating and rare taxidermy specimens.

The gift shop features a snack bar offering a variety of coffee drinks and more. Learn more about GPZ’s Zoo for All program by visiting GreatZoo.org/Zoo-For-All.

