City Council passes first reading of proposed property tax rebate

The Sioux Falls City Council is working towards a potential tax relief for certain homeowners...
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls City Council is working towards a potential tax relief for certain homeowners in the city. It’s an effort to help those in low or fixed incomes to retain their ownership over their home.

The proposed ordinance passed it’s first reading Monday evening that would put the city in alignment with state and county programs to ease the property tax burdens on those 65 and older or disabled.

“People that are senior citizens that are qualified, and for disabled people, this would give them a property tax rebate of up to $500 on their city portion of their property taxes.” said Central City Council Member and ordinance sponsor Curt Soehl.

Those individuals eligible for the program must own a single family home in the city, with a market value not exceeding $208,828. Eligible recipients must also have an annual income at or lower than $30,423, or $38,029 for multiple people living in the home. Soehl said the ordinance specifically targets those individuals to give them a needed break, without giving advantages to others who can pay their property taxes without much burden.

“But it’s senior citizens, so you’re talking over 65. People that have been in their house, they own their own house. And those are the people that I personally feel probably need the tax relief the most.” said Soehl.

Those eligible for the program must already be eligible for the state’s and county programs, and cannot be delinquent on their property taxes for the preceding year, beginning in year two of the program. That differentiates the city’s program from the state and county programs, adding a layer of review to the process every year.

“We have tow criteria for eligibility. One is that you have to be eligible through the county’s and state’s tax assessment program. But we layered an additional qualification on top of that, that you have to be not in arrears on your property taxes.” said City Finance Director Shawn Pritchett.

Soehl said working through both counties on proposing this program, he estimates that there are 443 individuals eligible for property tax rebates through the proposed program. He said this program is a step in making sure those that own their home can keep it.

“$500 might not seem like a lot to some people. But $500 for the people that are qualified for this that have low incomes, it means a lot.” said Soehl.

The proposed ordinance now goes to a second reading on February 15th. If approved then, Soehl said the plan is to issue the first refund payments on or before March 31st for 2021.

