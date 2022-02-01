Concerns raised over demolition of Lincoln Hall at Northern State University

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Senate Bill 44 is an act to authorize the demolition of Lincoln and Briscoe halls at Northern State University in order to build a new, nearly $30 million Business and Innovation Center. Not all Aberdeen residents, however, support the demolition of the historical buildings.

At a legislative Cracker Barrel held by the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce over the weekend, Aberdeen resident David Cozart questioned NSU and local legislators on their decision to demolish Lincoln Hall, which was built in 1917.

”It’s the classic, old, iconic, historical buildings that give a university its character. I was shocked and horrified when I heard they want to topple Lincoln Hall,” said Cozart to the crowd.

Cozart says his grandmother was a resident of Lincoln Hall when she attended NSU in the 1920s.

House Representative Drew Dennert says he supports the demolition due to the flaws in the construction of Lincoln Hall.

”There’s some concern about that building going away, but once you get on the inside, and I’ve toured the inside of the building multiple times, there’s some problems with it,” said Dennert.

Some of those issues include the foundation of the building, the accessibility and classroom layouts. The building was originally built as a residence hall, but is now used for office space.

”There’s a multitude of issues when it comes to 105 year-old facilities, such as foundation issues, pillars, as you can kind of see here throughout, that really divides the classrooms up,” said Justin Fraase, Vice President of Enrollment, Communications and Marketing at NSU.

The building is named after Northern’s founder Isaac Lincoln, and concern was expressed over the name of the founder being removed. NSU staff say they will find a way to memorialize the building and Lincoln.

”At this point, it is yet to be seen if the new hall will actually be called Lincoln Hall, but we will for sure be able to memorialize what this facility has offered for Northern State, its students and the community for more than 100 years,” said Fraase.

SB44 for the new Business and Innovation Center was unanimously passed by the Senate Education Committee, but must move on to the Joint Committee on Appropriations before final approval. The project was endorsed by Governor Kristi Noem in her 2021 Budget Address.

