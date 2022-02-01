Avera Medical Minute
Friends of the Big Sioux River announces their first annual fundraiser- a Film Festival

Film
Film(Unsplash)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, Friends of the Big Sioux River announced their first annual fundraiser, the Big Sioux Film Festival.

Travis Entenman, Director of Friends of the Big Sioux River, says the event will include three short films, and various members of the FBSR board will speak about the work FBSR is doing to help clean up the Big Sioux.

“We are all affected by the water quality in the Big Sioux. We hope the community can join us for this fun event to learn more about the environmental impacts of the Big Sioux River and how we can all be a part of the solution,” Entenman said. “We are so thrilled to partner with the State Theater and gather to bring awareness to an issue that affects us all: the poor water quality of the Big Sioux River and what we can each do to be a part of improving it.”

The event will be held on Feb. 24th at 7:00 pm at the State Theater downtown Sioux Falls.

Tickets are available for $50 and include popcorn and fountain pop.

Additional drinks, snacks, and FBSR swag will be available for purchase.

Masks are optional.

About Friends of the Big Sioux River:

Mission: To protect and restore the Big Sioux River and its watershed, improve the water quality, and educate our community on conservation.

Vision: Our vision is to restore and ensure the health of the Big Sioux River watershed and promote the environmental, recreational, economical use, and enjoyment of the river for future generations. Community involvement is critical to achieving our vision and FBSR seeks win-win solutions through strong partnerships and coalitions, with all parts of the community, government, and stakeholders.

Learn more about the Film Festival: www.friendsofthebigsiouxriver.org

Learn more about Friends of the Big Sioux River: friendsofthebigsiouxriver.org

