Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?

Dr. Vanessa Walker is answering questions about the virus and when vaccines are appropriate after getting sick. (Source: KCRA)
By Erin Heft
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) – Many people have had COVID-19, have it right now or will potentially get it.

According to Dr. Vanessa Walker, a pulmonary and critical care physician, if you caught COVID after your original vaccines but before your booster, you don’t have to wait to get boosted if you’re no longer contagious.

“If you’re feeling better, your symptoms have resolved and you’re outside your isolation window – go get that booster,” Walker said.

You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months after your Johnson and Johnson.

Walker says it’s a good idea to get boosted if you’re eligible. Boosted or not, Walker explains you can still catch COVID.

A study at Oregon Health Science University recently found people who have the best immunity toward the virus have “hybrid immunity,” where they were either fully vaccinated and caught COVID or caught COVID and then got the vaccines.

Science has yet to prove how long that hybrid immunity will last.

“We’re not going to be able to stop people from getting sick, we just need to make sure if they get sick it’s a cold and it’s not that big of a deal and they’re not filling up hospitals and dying,” Walker said.

Walker predicts COVID will likely be among us indefinitely, but not always at a pandemic level.

“I will be shocked if this is stopped, I don’t see this as going away,” she said, explaining the vaccine is the best option for protection. “You may not be as protected after getting sick as you think you are and could get it again.”

Copyright 2022 KCRA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots
20-year-old mugged in Downtown Sioux Falls
The final Dakota Cash drawing of January will result in a jackpot win for one South Dakota...
Dakota Cash jackpot winner purchased in Sioux Falls
The city of Sioux Falls laid asphalt milling on East Grant Street in early January.
Sioux Falls homeowner raises new concerns about road project
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
Wol says the conversation about his wife and kids quickly changed. The driver’s left hand on...
Sexual assault reported during Sioux Falls Lyft ride

Latest News

President Joe Biden on Monday reiterated his position that diplomacy is the best way to resolve...
Biden urges Russia to seek diplomacy
Education secretary discusses pandemic’s impact on schools
'We need to keep them in school' – US Secretary of Education speaks about top issues facing school districts
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg regrets saying Holocaust not about race
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin: US, NATO have ignored Russia’s top security demands
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?