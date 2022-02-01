Avera Medical Minute
Legislative committee advances proposal to get online sports betting on South Dakota ballot

Mobile sports gambling
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A legislative panel has narrowly advanced a bill that would put the fate of online sports betting in the hands of South Dakota voters.

The Senate Commerce and Energy committee advanced Senate Joint Resolution 502 6-5 Tuesday morning. The resolution would place a constitutional amendment allowing residents to bet on sporting events online on the ballot in the 2022 election.

In 2020, South Dakota voters approved Amendment B, which legalized sports betting in Deadwood. However, currently, individuals must be physically at a Deadwood casino to gamble on a sporting event.

Several companies, including Draftkings, FanDuel, and BetMGM allow users to make sports bets on a website or mobile app, but they are currently illegal in South Dakota.

SJR 502 now moves to the full state Senate for consideration. If the legislature approves it, and the ensuing ballot measure was approved by South Dakota voters in November, residents would be able to bet on sporting events through a mobile app or electronic platform anywhere in the state. The amendment would also require that the online platform hosting bets must have its servers located in the city limits of Deadwood.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

