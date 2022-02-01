Avera Medical Minute
Rep. Smith announces bid for South Dakota governor

Rep. Jamie Smith
Rep. Jamie Smith(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota state lawmaker has announced plans to challenge Gov. Kristi Noem in the upcoming gubernatorial election.

Rep. Jamie Smith (D, Sioux Falls) made a formal announcement in a press conference Tuesday morning.

Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss first reported Smith’s intentions to run for governor on Sunday. Tuesday’s announcement made those plans official.

In his press conference, Smith stressed decisions he said he would have made differently than Gov. Noem. He said he supports the legalization of recreational marijuana, something South Dakota voters approved in 2020 through Amendment A. Noem led the subsequent push against Amendment A, which was eventually struck down by a court.

Smith currently works as a realtor for Hegg Realtors in Sioux Falls. Prior to that, Smith was an educator and coach in Sioux Falls. He and his wife, Kjerstin, have two sons.

Other candidates

Smith is not the first Democrat to declare intentions to run for governor. Barry Hulse of Vermillion filed election paperwork earlier this month. However, Smith, who is currently House Minority Leader in the state legislature, is much more well known in state political circles.

Noem will also face a primary challenger of her own. Rep. Steve Haugaard (R, Sioux Falls) previously announced plans to run as a Republican against Noem.

