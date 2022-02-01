Mayor TenHaken pushes for more mentors in Sioux 52 program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the last year, the Sioux 52 Mentoring Initiative has been working to unify Sioux Falls through support for non-profits, businesses, and churches throughout the city.

It’s a program that serves the community’s young adults and youth by way of mentoring. Mayor Paul TenHaken says mentoring plays a vital role in helping individuals grow and form relationships. That’s why he’s urging people to take action.

“We’re short on mentors and we still need more people to step up and be mentors and so programs like LSS or Teammates through the school district, collision,” TenHaken said. “We need more people who are willing to say hey, I’m willing to give my time to make our community better.”

These mentors can make a big impact.

“Having someone that is willing to invest in you means a lot because that’s their time, their effort, their energy, and their willing to invest in you, so you value it,” said Derrick Marks, a mentee. “You value being a mentee.”

Not only does a mentorship support the mentee but it actually helps the mentor grow as well.

“Both the mentor and the mentee learn from each other, and I would say they learn equally,” said John Pohlman, a mentor. “You find out things about the mentee and about yourself that never would have occurred to you.”

Sioux 52 was launched in January of 2020 with hopes to make Sioux Falls the “City of Mentoring.” Organizers and members hope to see the program grow exponentially over the next few years.

