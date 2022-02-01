New interline agreement to make it easier to fly from Watertown, Pierre

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denver Air has announced a new agreement that they say will make it easier to fly from airports in Watertown and Pierre.

The airline has reached an interline baggage and ticketing agreement with American Airlines, Director of Business Development Jon Coleman said Monday.

Coleman told Watertown Radio the agreement simplifies air travel for passengers connecting to an American Airlines flight. They will not need a separate ticket, and baggage transfer at the connecting airport will be more seamless.

The agreement will particularly useful for people flying from Watertown to Chicago, Coleman said. O’hare Airport in Chicago is a major American Airlines hub that many travelers from the region use for connecting flights.

Denver Air already has a similar deal with United Airlines.

The airline began servicing Watertown and Pierre in July of 2021, when it took over the Emergency Air Service contract for both communities from Skywest Airlines.

