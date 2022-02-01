Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

New interline agreement to make it easier to fly from Watertown, Pierre

File photo.
File photo.(Dakota Radio Group)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denver Air has announced a new agreement that they say will make it easier to fly from airports in Watertown and Pierre.

The airline has reached an interline baggage and ticketing agreement with American Airlines, Director of Business Development Jon Coleman said Monday.

Coleman told Watertown Radio the agreement simplifies air travel for passengers connecting to an American Airlines flight. They will not need a separate ticket, and baggage transfer at the connecting airport will be more seamless.

The agreement will particularly useful for people flying from Watertown to Chicago, Coleman said. O’hare Airport in Chicago is a major American Airlines hub that many travelers from the region use for connecting flights.

Denver Air already has a similar deal with United Airlines.

The airline began servicing Watertown and Pierre in July of 2021, when it took over the Emergency Air Service contract for both communities from Skywest Airlines.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots
20-year-old mugged in Downtown Sioux Falls
The final Dakota Cash drawing of January will result in a jackpot win for one South Dakota...
Dakota Cash jackpot winner purchased in Sioux Falls
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
The city of Sioux Falls laid asphalt milling on East Grant Street in early January.
Sioux Falls homeowner raises new concerns about road project
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes

Latest News

Tax season tips
Tax season tips
FILE —AP photo
Omar seeks third term representing Minnesota’s 5th District
City Council passes first reading of proposed property tax rebate
The Sioux Falls City Council is working towards a potential tax relief for certain homeowners...
City Council passes first reading of proposed property tax rebate