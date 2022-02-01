Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill defeated in committee

The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern about what that could mean for wildlife in the area.
By Austin Goss
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s proposal to add campsites at Custer State Park was defeated resoundingly in committee Tuesday by a vote of 9 to 3.

Noem’s office had recently scaled back the size of the proposal after significant pushback from state lawmakers and their constituents. The proposal was further amended in committee to cut the overall acreage of the campsite in half.

However, lawmakers say the pushback has still proven to be too much to vote against.

“The people of District 30, where Custer State Park is, have spoken loudly,” said State Rep. Trish Ladner (R-Hot Springs). Ladner added that she had received thousands of personally written negative emails about the proposal.

Lawmakers also argued that the bill was unnecessary given the amount of private campgrounds in the area.

“The private sector could have this project done by 2023,” said State Rep. Roger Chase (R-Huron).

Noem’s office has not commented on if they intend to bring back an even more scaled back version of the bill.

Copyright 2022 Gray Television. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots
20-year-old mugged in Downtown Sioux Falls
The final Dakota Cash drawing of January will result in a jackpot win for one South Dakota...
Dakota Cash jackpot winner purchased in Sioux Falls
The city of Sioux Falls laid asphalt milling on East Grant Street in early January.
Sioux Falls homeowner raises new concerns about road project
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
Wol says the conversation about his wife and kids quickly changed. The driver’s left hand on...
Sexual assault reported during Sioux Falls Lyft ride

Latest News

Rep. Jamie Smith
Rep. Smith announces bid for South Dakota governor
Tax season tips
Tax season tips
File photo.
New interline agreement to make it easier to fly from Watertown, Pierre
FILE —AP photo
Omar seeks third term representing Minnesota’s 5th District