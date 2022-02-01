O’Gorman gymnasts setting a high bar with State Meet nearing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been 17 years since O’Gorman last won a state gymnastics title with Watertown and Mitchell becoming the dominant programs in South Dakota in the time since.

This year the Knights might have a team that could get them back to the top of the podium.

Over the weekend O’Gorman added to their list of victories this season by claiming the Metro Conference Title.

A deep and experienced roster coming into the season was bolstered with the addition of club circuit gymnasts Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer who have each registered some of the top marks in the state. Those two should contend for individual championships, and give the Knights a shot at the team title, when the state meet starts a week from Friday in Mitchell.

The Knights will have to try and dethrone defending champion Mitchell on their home floor at the Corn Palace. Since O’Gorman won the last of their four consecutive state titles in 2005, Mitchell has won seven championships.

