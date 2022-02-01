Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

O’Gorman gymnasts setting a high bar with State Meet nearing

Knights seeking first state title since 2005
Seeking first state title in 17 years
By Zach Borg
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been 17 years since O’Gorman last won a state gymnastics title with Watertown and Mitchell becoming the dominant programs in South Dakota in the time since.

This year the Knights might have a team that could get them back to the top of the podium.

Over the weekend O’Gorman added to their list of victories this season by claiming the Metro Conference Title.

A deep and experienced roster coming into the season was bolstered with the addition of club circuit gymnasts Maeve Boetel and Audrey Meyer who have each registered some of the top marks in the state. Those two should contend for individual championships, and give the Knights a shot at the team title, when the state meet starts a week from Friday in Mitchell.

The Knights will have to try and dethrone defending champion Mitchell on their home floor at the Corn Palace. Since O’Gorman won the last of their four consecutive state titles in 2005, Mitchell has won seven championships.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
The final Dakota Cash drawing of January will result in a jackpot win for one South Dakota...
Dakota Cash jackpot winner purchased in Sioux Falls
Washington state police are warning of a "dangerous" Tiktok challenge.
Police in Wash. state warn of ‘dangerous’ Tiktok challenge
Mug shots
20-year-old mugged in Downtown Sioux Falls
Meet South Dakota kids available for adoption
Meet South Dakota children available for adoption

Latest News

Scores 24 points in win at UND
SDSU men win at UND for third victory in five days
Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Easton Zueger living dream of playing for hometown Stampede
Scores 24 points in win at UND
SDSU men win at UND
Goes up for putback in win at Canistota
Top-Ranked De Smet pulls away at Canistota