Police: Suspect tried robbing woman at Sioux Falls ATM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are looking for a man who they say tried robbing a woman as she withdrew cash from a Sioux Falls ATM.

It happened Monday night at an ATM in eastern Sioux Falls, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said a woman was withdrawing cash out of a drive-thru ATM when a man walked up next to her car window and tried to grab the cash. The woman was able to hold on to the money and yelled at the suspect, who eventually let go of the money.

The suspect then got into a car that was parked behind her in line and left.

Police have not arrested the suspect at this time.

