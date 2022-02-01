SDSU men win at UND for third victory in five days

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State men’s basketball grabbed its 20th win of the season and third in five days on Monday night, sliding past North Dakota 70-64 in Betty Engelstad Center.

SDSU now has the fourth longest active winning streak in the nation with 11 straight wins while improving to 11-0 in conference play.

Three Jackrabbits finished in double figures, led by 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists from Baylor Scheierman.

Charlie Easley tied his career high in scoring with 13 points and three steals while Zeke Mayo scored 12, highlighted by two of the team’s five 3-pointers.

SDSU (20-4, 11-0 Summit League) again had an unusual night from the 3-point line, going 5-of-18 from beyond the arc, but were able to shoot 44.3 percent from the field and 57.9 percent from the free throw line.

A very physical contest between the Jackrabbits and the Fighting Hawks (4-19, 0-10) resulted in a slow first half battle, as neither team hit double digits until nearly six and a half minutes into the game. SDSU went on several four-point runs throughout the half, which ended up being key to earning the victory.

SDSU had a seven point lead with 1:38 left in the first period, but a layup and two free throws from UND made it 30-27 at the half.

Second half action started with a 5-0 run from Douglas Wilson, who later threw down a power dunk nearly three minutes into the half to make it 37-30. SDSU did reach its largest lead of night on a 3-pointer from Easley at the 13:43 mark, but soon the Fighting Hawks came clawing back.

Every time SDSU made a bucket to get something started, UND always had an answer. The back-and-forth continued throughout the game, until the final minute of play.

A layup from Tsotne Tsartsidze made it a four-point game with 31 seconds left, but a pair of free throws from Easley officially put the game out of reach as the Jacks came off the court with a victory to remain undefeated in conference play.

North Dakota was led by Reid Grant’s 15 points.

Game Notes

Scheierman has posted ten 20+ point games throughout his career

Wilson now has 1,175 career points as a Jackrabbit and sits in 27th place on the all-time scoring list

SDSU has won 13 straight games against North Dakota

SDSU is one of three teams in Division I basketball (Auburn and Murray State) to reach the 20-win mark this season

Up Next:

SDSU will face South Dakota in Vermillion on Saturday, Feb. 5, for a second matchup in the South Dakota Showdown Series. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

