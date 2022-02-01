Siouxland Libraries highlights reads for Black History Month

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Historic biographies, children’s books, and contemporary novels are in abundance at Siouxland Libraries. A few reads inspired by Black History Month are hitting the shelves this February. Elizabeth Berg told us about three reads which include Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson, South to America by Imani Perry, and a collection of essays by Nora Neale Hurston.

