Siouxland Libraries looking to make changes with public’s help

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Siouxland Libraries have 13 different locations throughout the Sioux Empire.

As the community continues to grow and change the library wants public input on how they can change with it.

“Sioux Falls is rapidly growing and coming off of being closed for a bit in 2020 for COVID this is a really pivoting time for the library and so we want to make sure we pivot the way that the community can best use us,” Senior Librarian Alysia Boysen said.

The libraries don’t just have books as they currently offer several services such as computers, printing, and multiple reading programs for kids and families all of which could be changed by the public input.

“We could continue to do those programs or the community could tell us to change or modify those programs so this survey could guide us on how we could alter some of the things we do,” Boysen said.

You don’t have to be a regular library user to take part in the survey.

“We want to hear from our current users on what we should continue doing or if there is something we could change and then from the non-users why are they not using the library is it because you don’t need us at this time in your lives or is because we don’t provide the services you’re looking for,” Boysen said.

The library is encouraging everyone to take part in the survey before it ends on Friday, February 4.

To participate in the survey click here.

