Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Siouxland Libraries looking to make changes with public’s help

As the community continues to grow and change the library wants public input on how they can...
As the community continues to grow and change the library wants public input on how they can change with it.(Dakota News Now)
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Siouxland Libraries have 13 different locations throughout the Sioux Empire.

As the community continues to grow and change the library wants public input on how they can change with it.

“Sioux Falls is rapidly growing and coming off of being closed for a bit in 2020 for COVID this is a really pivoting time for the library and so we want to make sure we pivot the way that the community can best use us,” Senior Librarian Alysia Boysen said.

The libraries don’t just have books as they currently offer several services such as computers, printing, and multiple reading programs for kids and families all of which could be changed by the public input.

MORE: Gaylen’s Gourmet Popcorn enjoying new location.

“We could continue to do those programs or the community could tell us to change or modify those programs so this survey could guide us on how we could alter some of the things we do,” Boysen said.

You don’t have to be a regular library user to take part in the survey.

“We want to hear from our current users on what we should continue doing or if there is something we could change and then from the non-users why are they not using the library is it because you don’t need us at this time in your lives or is because we don’t provide the services you’re looking for,” Boysen said.

The library is encouraging everyone to take part in the survey before it ends on Friday, February 4.

To participate in the survey click here.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mug shots
20-year-old mugged in Downtown Sioux Falls
The final Dakota Cash drawing of January will result in a jackpot win for one South Dakota...
Dakota Cash jackpot winner purchased in Sioux Falls
The city of Sioux Falls laid asphalt milling on East Grant Street in early January.
Sioux Falls homeowner raises new concerns about road project
Rep. Jamie Smith
Sources: Democratic Minority Leader to make run at governorship
Wol says the conversation about his wife and kids quickly changed. The driver’s left hand on...
Sexual assault reported during Sioux Falls Lyft ride

Latest News

The plan aims to bring in more tourists to Custer State Park, but there’s a rising concern...
Noem’s Custer State Park expansion bill defeated in committee
Rep. Jamie Smith
Rep. Smith announces bid for South Dakota governor
Tax season tips
Tax season tips
File photo.
New interline agreement to make it easier to fly from Watertown, Pierre