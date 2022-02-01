South Dakota’s Toy Lending Library celebrates seven years of service
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s Toy Lending Library is celebrating its seven-year anniversary.
Executive director, Anelis Coscioni, says the nonprofit has been able to acquire over 800 toys spread amongst its thirteen locations.
In its first seven years over 12,270 toys were checked out or renewed, and the nonprofit is hoping to have 100 collaborations in the next 20 years.
Coscioni says, “We would like to say thank you to everyone who contributed and who continues to contribute to the Toy Lending Library’s success: our awesome volunteers, our amazing donors, and our incredible collaborations.”
The toys are available for checkout free of charge at the following locations:
Siouxland Libraries
Downtown Library – 200 N Dakota Ave, Sioux Falls
Oak View Library – 3700 E. 3rd St., Sioux Falls
Prairie West Library – 7630 W. 26th St., Sioux Falls
Caille Branch – 4100 Carnegie Cir., Sioux Falls
Ronning Library – 3100 E. 49th St., Sioux Falls
Garretson Library – 649 Main Ave., Garretson
Brandon Library – 305 S. Splitrock Blvd. Brandon
Colton Library-402 S Dakota Ave, Colton
Humboldt Library-201 S. Main St., Humboldt
Bookmobile
Madison Public Library- 209 Center St E, Madison
For more information about the nonprofit, visit their website at: www.toylendinglibrarysd.org/
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.