Sports transgender bill awaits Noem’s signature after passing the House

The floor of the South Dakota House (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A bill that women limit transgender girls from competing in women’s sports in South Dakota is now just a signature away from becoming law.

The House passed Senate Bill 46 Tuesday afternoon. It now awaits Gov. Kristi Noem’s signature, who has previously said she will sign it.

Supporters of the bill say it protects fairness in sports. Opponents say it unfairly targets a group of people who are already marginalized, and that the state will likely incur court expenses when the bill is challenged in court.

The House was set to vote on the bill late last week, but the vote was delayed due to a proposed amendment. On Tuesday, House lawmakers tabled that amendment, and proceeded to approve it in a 50-17 vote.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

