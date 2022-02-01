Avera Medical Minute
State House Committee considering AG impeachment issues more subpoenas

North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz...
North Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz testified before the South Dakota State Legislature's "special committee on investigation" about the September 2020 crash involving Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, that resulted in the death of Joe Boever.(Austin Goss Dakota News Now/KOTA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State House committee considering the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has issued additional subpoenas to Ravnsborg’s chief of staff Tim Bormann, DCI Director David Natvig, as well as prosecutors Michael Moore and Emily Sovell.

The move comes as the committee looks into the fatal crash in September of 2020 in which Ravnsborg struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever near Highmore.

The committee has already subpoenaed and heard testimony from North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz, as well as others who investigated the crash.

Members of the committee said last week that they and their constituents have been subjected to a coordinated telemarketing campaign.

Dakota News Now has learned that law enforcement is now looking into those calls.

