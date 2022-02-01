State House Committee considering AG impeachment issues more subpoenas

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State House committee considering the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has issued additional subpoenas to Ravnsborg’s chief of staff Tim Bormann, DCI Director David Natvig, as well as prosecutors Michael Moore and Emily Sovell.

The move comes as the committee looks into the fatal crash in September of 2020 in which Ravnsborg struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever near Highmore.

The committee has already subpoenaed and heard testimony from North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) agents Arnie Rumel and Joe Arenz, as well as others who investigated the crash.

Members of the committee said last week that they and their constituents have been subjected to a coordinated telemarketing campaign.

Dakota News Now has learned that law enforcement is now looking into those calls.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.