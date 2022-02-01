Top-Ranked De Smet pulls away at Canistota

CANISTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After spotting the host Canistota Hawks the game’s first eight points, and up just three at half, the defending State B Boys Basketball Champion De Smet Bulldogs flexed their muscle in the second half.

The Bulldogs, ranked #1 in Class B, held the Hawks to just 14 second half points to pull away for a 62-42 victory and improve to 12-1.

Canistota drops to 6-5 with the defeat.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

