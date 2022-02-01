Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Driven senior with a passion to work with kids

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Marissa Maas is a senior at Dakota Christian School and participates in student council, choir, band, and drama.

“It’s kind of what I take pride in actually, is choir and band. And I also do drama,” said Marissa.

“She has those wonderful talents of being upbeat and positive all the time,” said CEO of Dakota Christian School Jeremy Boer.

For class credit, Marissa is a teacher’s aide in the elementary school where she helps younger students with literacy and math.

“She has an infectious, joyous personality. I will miss seeing her smile every day in the hallways of Dakota Christian next year,” Boer.

She pushes herself both academically and personally to get the most out of every situation.

“So I definitely try to do everything to its full potential and then leave it there. Because you can’t re-do it but you can do it the best you can while you can,” said Marissa.

She realized working with children is her passion and is planning to go to Dordt University for Elementary Education.

“I enjoy working with the kids,” said Marissa.

Marissa has the confidence and drive to accomplish her goals while soaking in the time she has left in high school.

“She is more than ready to succeed at whatever challenge comes her way next,” said Boer.

As Scholar of the Week, Marissa will receive a $250 scholarship from Douglas Electric Cooperative which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery Senior strives to be the best