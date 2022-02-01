Windy, Falling Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The wind is going to stay with us, at least through the first half of the day. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for most of the region through this morning. We’ll see steady to falling temperatures through the rest of our Tuesday. Most of us have already hit our high temperatures for the day. This means we’ll be back below zero for much of the region by Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. We’ll likely see more Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories get issued for Wednesday night as well.

We’ll be missing out on the winter storm that will be moving into the Midwest Tuesday night and through Thursday as the track is taking it much further south of the Dakota News Now viewing area. While a few flurries will be possible thanks to the cold front and the colder air moving through, accumulating snow is not likely.

Temperatures bounce back by Friday with highs returning to the upper 20s northeast, 30s southeast, and the 40s west. This upcoming weekend will be nice as well with highs climbing back into the 40s and only drop a few degrees on Sunday. It’s looking like a pretty carbon copy of this past weekend’s weather.

