Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Saturday, July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the four were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on “The Wire.”

New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication on Sept. 6. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements
Mug shots
20-year-old mugged in Downtown Sioux Falls
Money
Police: Suspect tried robbing woman at Sioux Falls ATM
Eric Popper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident...
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident
Wol says the conversation about his wife and kids quickly changed. The driver’s left hand on...
Sexual assault reported during Sioux Falls Lyft ride

Latest News

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 cops in Floyd death delayed by COVID-19 diagnosis
A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
Starbucks keeps raising its prices
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kennedy Hoyle was last seen Tuesday night with her...
Amber Alert: 2-day-old baby reported missing after mother found fatally shot in Memphis