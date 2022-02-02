Avera Medical Minute
Active COVID-19 infections continue downward trend in South Dakota

The rise in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant is placing a strain on monoclonal...
Lab performing coronavirus testing (file)(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health officials say COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases continue to trend down in South Dakota.

The Department of Health reported 769 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the first time the daily case total fell below 1,000 since early January.

Active infections fell below 30,000 after peaking at 38,000 in late January. There are currently 28,789 active cases in the state.

Officials also reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday. All the latest victims were over age 60.

Current hospitalizations fell by 11 to 355.

