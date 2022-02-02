Avera Medical Minute
American Airlines agreement expands Watertown airport

Denver Air Connection is expanding with a new interline baggage agreement with American Airlines
By Sarah Parkin
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Denver Air Connection, which is the commercial airline that services Pierre and Watertown, is expanding with a new interline baggage agreement with American Airlines.

The new agreement will allow passengers to book with American Airlines when flying out of airports like Watertown. Previously, Watertown only offered connections through United Airlines.

”It’ll give our travelers a lot more options when they go to the hub. They will soon be able to book American Airline tickets as well as United Airline tickets. The availability of another major airline is absolutely huge for the city of Watertown,” said Todd Syhre, the Watertown Airport Manager.

Watertown’s airport was already ascending to new heights, as it saw 15,000 more passengers in 2021 than Aberdeen, which is serviced with Sky West.

”In 2019, which was a record year for us, to 2021, we actually were up 56 percent on enplanements. We touched just a touch over 18,000 enplanements, so there’d be 37,000 total passengers who used the Watertown airport in 2021,” said Syhre.

Watertwon offers direct flights to the east and west into Denver and Chicago O’Hare, which are both major American Airline hubs.

”We do have a lot of business travel in this area, along with leisure travels. So if you’re looking to go to Florida or Los Angeles, you can do it out of Watertown,” said Syhre.

Denver Air Connection staff say the new interline baggage agreement with American Airlines will double the amount of available connections for those flying out of Watertown.

