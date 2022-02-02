“The Beautiful Snow” book event at the Old Courthouse Museum

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Author of “The Beautiful Snow” Cindy Wilson joined us to talk about her novel inspired by Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books. “The Long Winter” is the one that stood out to Cindy the most, and she wrote a historical fiction story about the hard winter of 1880-81. She pulled factual information from nearly three thousand regional newspaper articles! She will be presenting her book tomorrow night at 6:30 pm at the Old Courthouse Museum. Admission is free.

https://thebeautifulsnow.com/

