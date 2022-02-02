Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

“The Beautiful Snow” book event at the Old Courthouse Museum

By Alexandra Todd
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Author of “The Beautiful Snow” Cindy Wilson joined us to talk about her novel inspired by Laura Ingalls Wilder’s books. “The Long Winter” is the one that stood out to Cindy the most, and she wrote a historical fiction story about the hard winter of 1880-81. She pulled factual information from nearly three thousand regional newspaper articles! She will be presenting her book tomorrow night at 6:30 pm at the Old Courthouse Museum. Admission is free.

https://thebeautifulsnow.com/

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements
Mug shots
20-year-old mugged in Downtown Sioux Falls
Money
Police: Suspect tried robbing woman at Sioux Falls ATM
Eric Popper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident...
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident
Wol says the conversation about his wife and kids quickly changed. The driver’s left hand on...
Sexual assault reported during Sioux Falls Lyft ride

Latest News

Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference
Gov. Noem issues statement on Heartbeat Bill
File.
Legislative committee hears testimony on DSU research expansion proposal
Although there may be a sigh of relief that HB1216 will not affect teachers’ collective...
Bill to end South Dakota teacher collective bargaining pulled by sponsor
Bill aimed to prohibit teacher collective bargaining pulled by South Dakota Legislative sponsor
Bill aimed to prohibit South Dakota teacher collective bargaining pulled by sponsor
Honolulu Police / File image
BREAKING NEWS: Miller High School evacuated due to explosion in the shop area of the school