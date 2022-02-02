Avera Medical Minute
Bingo bill passes in SD House of Representatives

"Bingo for Breast Cancer"
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, the South Dakota House of Representatives passed a bill that will remove licensing fees and taxes surrounding the game Bingo.

Gov. Kristi Noem put forth Senate Bill 37, which would remove the fees collected from manufacturers and distributors, amounting to approximately $33,000 a year. This does not apply to money won from playing bingo.

While the tax cut amounts to a relatively small amount, the bill gained fame when Noem mentioned it in her State of the State address.

The South Dakota Broadcasters Association reports representatives and the Speaker kept their bingo-related puns to a minimum throughout the discussion of the bill, but this did not stop them from joking around during the floor debate.

“You have to have fun every now and again,” House Speaker Spencer Gosch said.

The bill easily passed in the Senate prior to its approval in the House. It now just needs Noem’s signature to become law.

