A Couple Very Cold Days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for northern parts of the region. Through the Highway 14 corridor, we’ll see these expire at noon. Further north, they’ll be in effect until midnight. Starting at midnight, we’ll see parts of northern South Dakota and western Minnesota be put under a Wind Chill Warning until noon Thursday. Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect across most of the region through Thursday morning.

Clouds will increase through the rest of our Wednesday. Highs will struggle to make it above zero in the north, while we crack the teens in southern parts of the region. The wind will be a lot lighter than it was yesterday, but add in a north wind at 5 to 15 mph when it’s this cold and it will feel like the -20s outside. Actual temperatures will drop into the single digits and teens below zero tonight with some parts of the region getting close to -20°!

A big winter storm is chugging along to our south. Once that moves further east later this week, we’ll see the wind switch directions and bring in some warmer air. Highs Friday will be back in the 20s for most of us. By Saturday, we’re looking at widespread 30s and 40s across the region! A quick-moving cold front will slide through for Sunday and drop temperatures by about 10 to 15 degrees, but we should stay dry.

Next week, we’ll remain dry for the first half of the week with highs getting back into the 40s and even some 50s out to the west.

