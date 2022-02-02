GRAPHIC: Police: Boy endured ‘horrific’ abuse by grandmother before dying in Arizona hotel

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – A Scottsdale grandmother and her husband are facing first-degree murder charges after her 11-year-old grandson, Chaskah Davis Smith, died at a Scottsdale hotel where they had been living for years.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Details in this story may be disturbing.

Police said they believe Stephanie Marie Davis, 51, had been abusing Chaskah and his 9-year-old half-brother for quite some time. She’s had custody of them since 2015, KPHO reported.

Davis called 911 Sunday afternoon, saying she found Chaskah unresponsive in the bathtub in their room at the Extended Stay America. According to court documents, she was doing CPR when officers arrived.

Chaskah was pronounced dead at the hospital less than two hours after that 911 call.

Police say both boys had cuts and bruises all over their bodies and severe injuries that were “in various stages of healing and scarring.” The younger boy is now in the state’s care.

Police said Davis’s husband, 33-year-old Thomas James Desharnais, was there at the time and can be heard on the 911 recording. Police say he was well aware of the ongoing abuse of the boys but did nothing to stop it.

While officers were on the scene, they saw another boy with an injury to his face and bruising around his eyes.

Detectives interviewed both Davis and Desharnais after Chaskah died, and according to court documents, their accounts of what happened leading up to Sunday’s 911 call were very different.

Police say Davis told them that Chaskah “had been ‘hurting himself’ all day,” had a history of self-harm and had hit himself in the head with a wrench and cut himself with a paring knife. She said she took the wrench from him and hid it under a mattress so he could not get it, and took the bloody knife to the kitchen and washed it. Police said neither she nor her husband got Chaskah medical treatment.

According to Davis, Chaskah said he wanted to take a bath a short time later. She said she ran it for him and then left him in the bathroom. According to court documents, she first said he was alone in the bathroom for about 15 minutes. Davis later told the same officer she was only gone for 60 seconds.

Davis told detectives she found Chaskah on his side in the tub with his face above the waterline when she went back into the bathroom, according to court documents. Davis said she drained the tub, pulled him out and started CPR. Police and paramedics took over.

According to court documents, paramedics suctioned about half a liter of water (a little more than 2 cups) from his body as they tried to save him.

Desharnais told investigators that Davis had repeatedly abused the boys, both physically and verbally. While Davis said it never happened, Desharnais said the abuse had been getting worse in recent months, according to court documents, He said she hit Chaskah in the head with a metal ratchet the day before he died. He also said he had seen the same thing at least four times before.

Court documents outline further abuse Desharnais described. He said Davis regularly denied Chaskah food and water, sometimes for days, and often forced him to sleep in the bathtub.

He also told investigators Davis used needle-nose pliers and a wooden broom to abuse them. Court documents show that police found both pliers and a broom handle when they searched the room. They also found a paring knife and a wrench with what looked like blood residue on it under a mattress.

Detectives said Desharnais told them he knew he should have stepped in but did not.

“The nature and circumstances of the events are frankly horrific, involving allegations of torture of children over a prolonged period of time,” the lawyer from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said during Davis’s initial court appearance Tuesday. “This defendant poses a danger to the community.”

He then referred to what Desharnais told investigators, saying he “essentially confessed.”

The Scottsdale Police Department recommended Davis and Desharnais each be charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. Cash-only bonds were set for both - $3.5 million for Davis and $1.5 million for Desharnais.

The allegations of abuse are not recent. In 2017, there were three investigations into potential child abuse involving Davis, Desharnais and another adult. All three cases were closed with no actions being taken and no services offered to the family.

Police said there’s no record of the boys being enrolled in the school district after Chaskah’s school reported an injury in 2017.

In a separate investigation into alleged disorderly conduct, Davis reportedly told police that she home-schooled the kids but did not allow investigators to speak with them.

Court documents say Scottsdale police officers were familiar with the family because they were known to panhandle near the hotel where they lived.

