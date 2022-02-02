Avera Medical Minute
Jacks stay unbeaten in Summit League and get 20th win at UND Monday night despite struggling against Fighting Hawks

SDSU men are 3rd team in Division One to reach 20 wins
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Jackrabbits remained perfect in league play with a make-up win last night also in North Dakota against Paul Sather’s Fighting Hawks in a game that was much closer than last week’s blowout of UND at Frost Arena.

But with 3 wins in 5 days Eric Henderson’s team became just the 3rd team in Division One to reach 20 wins for the season. And they won without having their best stuff.

SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson says, ”Really glad and proud of our guys you know for how they’ve dealt with some adversity to be honest with you. Certainly I don’t think we’ve played our best basketball the last week or so. But we were able to find some other ways to win and overcome maybe not shooting as well as we have for most of the season. So to be able to find another way to win with some toughness and getting stops was really nice to see for our team.”

The Jackrabbits had a down night, winning 70-64, but they are one of the highest scoring teams in the country. Saturday night’s game will not be in the friendly confines of Frost Arena where they are almost unbeatable. They have a 7 o’clock tip-off in Vermillion.

