Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

CNN’s Zucker resigns after relationship with co-worker

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual...
FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2019 file photo, CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker attends the 13th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute in New York.Jeff Zucker is resigning as CNN president after disclosing a relationship with a co-worker.(Jason Mendez | Jason Mendez/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly after 9 years at the media company after acknowledging a consensual relationship with a co-worker.

Zucker said he acknowledged the relationship when asked about it as part of an investigation into Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was fired after it was discovered he aided his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he navigated a sexual harassment investigation.

“I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t,” Zucker wrote. “I was wrong.”

In a statement Zucker said he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, “it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”

Jeff Zucker was named chairman, WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019. He has also served as president of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports. At CNN, that includes the U.S. television network, CNN International, HLN, and CNN’s digital properties. His sports portfolio includes Turner Sports, and Bleacher Report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Al's Oasis
RF Buche purchased Al’s Oasis and plans to keep historic tradition strong and making improvements
Mug shots
20-year-old mugged in Downtown Sioux Falls
Money
Police: Suspect tried robbing woman at Sioux Falls ATM
Eric Popper is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a road rage incident...
WATCH: Driver fires nearly a dozen shots in road rage incident
Wol says the conversation about his wife and kids quickly changed. The driver’s left hand on...
Sexual assault reported during Sioux Falls Lyft ride

Latest News

A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
Noem talks trans sports bill, abortion restrictions at legislative press conference
Gov. Noem issues statement on Heartbeat Bill
Deputy Abigial Bieber was assigned to the uniform patrol district and had worked with the...
Florida deputy killed by boyfriend in suspected murder-suicide while on vacation
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial of 3 cops in Floyd death delayed by COVID-19 diagnosis