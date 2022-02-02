Legislative committee hears testimony on DSU research expansion proposal

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Senate Affairs Committee is hearing testimony Tuesday morning over a proposal to provide state funding for a major expansion of Dakota State University’s Cyber Research program.

Gov. Kristi Noem is among those expected to testify in support of the project.

Noem’s budget included $30 million for the expansion. It’s part of a larger $90 million public/private partnership DSU announced last week.

