Legislative committee hears testimony on DSU research expansion proposal

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has issued an executive order cracking down on federal...
File.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Senate Affairs Committee is hearing testimony Tuesday morning over a proposal to provide state funding for a major expansion of Dakota State University’s Cyber Research program.

Gov. Kristi Noem is among those expected to testify in support of the project.

Noem’s budget included $30 million for the expansion. It’s part of a larger $90 million public/private partnership DSU announced last week.

