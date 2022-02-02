UPDATED: 63-year-old man found
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday afternoon, the Sioux Falls Police were notified of a missing elderly man named Benjamin Noble who was found shortly after.
He is described as a 5′10″ tall man, 180 lbs, and has shoulder-length gray hair.
Noble has medical issues and was not properly dressed for the weather, wearing a darker-colored coat when he left on foot.
If you see Benjamin, call 911.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.