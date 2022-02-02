Avera Medical Minute
Police report: Man robbed at gunpoint by three suspects in Southern Sioux Falls home

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tuesday night, a man was at his home in Southern Sioux Falls, when he was robbed by three suspects, two of them armed.

Police spokesman, Sam Clemens, says a robbery took place Tuesday night, around 11:00 p.m in Southern Sioux Falls. The victim, a 35-year-old man, was at home when he responded to a knock at his door. Three suspects entered his home, two of the suspects were armed.

The suspects took two TVs and the victim’s wallet.

Then two of the suspects left the home while the third, armed with a shotgun, stayed with the victim. The victim then tried to wrestle the shotgun out of the remaining suspect’s hands, and the weapon fired, hitting a door.

The suspect then hit the victim and left. There were no serious injuries to the victim.

Police are investigating the incident.

