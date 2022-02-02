Roosevelt HS parents searching for answers after overdose rumors

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Roosevelt high school parents are still searching for information regarding two reported overdoses that happened at the school. While parents say they understand the position the district is in, they also want answers to protect their kids.

The Sioux Falls Police Department addressed the rumors Tuesday morning, saying that any information going around that there were overdoses caused by brownies or other laced food or items was false. Although they did confirm that two separate calls were made to the school regarding overdoses Monday.

“That information is not right, it’s just plain wrong. So there were no brownies that were being circulated. The information was the brownies may have been laced with something, but that’s not accurate.” said Officer Sam Clemens.

That information quickly made it’s way to Roosevelt students, and then their parents. Andrea Staples, one of those parents, said she was confused as more rumors spread about the incidents.

“I was very concerned. I’m like, ‘What? What are you talking about? What’s going on?’ We didn’t hear anything from the school. But I’m assuming it had just happened. You know, kids, they hear things, they say things.” said Staples.

Roosevelt parents did receive and email from the school that said the rumors circulating around online were not factual and creates chaos and fear for students. However the email does not mention any information about the two overdoses.

Roosevelt High School sent out an email to parents following Monday's reported overdoses in the school. (Dakota News Now)

Staples said that information doesn’t address the concerns she and others have as parents.

“I don’t want to know what students. I don’t care what drug it was, it’s drugs. And my student could be given a brownie, could be given something in their water, could be given anything.” said Staples.

Dakota News Now reached out to the Sioux Falls School District for comment. The district replied that it had no more information to share with what was confirmed by the Sioux Falls Police Department. But Staples said they at least want to know what the district can address to quell rumors, and what it’s doing to fix the situation.

“We should’ve been told there are drugs in the school, or there were confirmed overdoses at the school. We have counselors, or we have drug and alcohol counselors at the school talking to kids, their concerns.” said Staples.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said it’s still investigating what happened at the high school Monday, and said that there’s little information they can disclose right now as the incidents could involve minors.

