Sioux Empire Fair welcomes 38 Special to perform this summer

38 Special
38 Special(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Empire Fair welcomes 38 Special to perform on their Billion Automotive Main Stage this summer.

The band will be playing live on the Billion Automotive Main Stage on Sunday, August 7, 2022.

The show is FREE with paid fair admission, which is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 - 12, and free for children ages 5 and under.

Pit Passes for the concert can be purchased online at www.SiouxEmpireFair.com and will go on sale Tuesday, July 5th.

About 38 Special

For more than four decades, 38 Special continues to tour over 100 cities a year.

They have received many Gold and Platinum album awards and have had successful sales in excess of 20 million. The band’s top rock-pop smashes include, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they’ve toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of ‘muscle and melody’ to fans worldwide.

For more information and details leading up to the event, visit www.siouxempirefair.com

