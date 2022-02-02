The Sioux Falls Stampede’s home games are postponed due to ‘ice issues’ this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, the Sioux Falls Stampede announced that this weekend’s home games versus Omaha and Sioux City have been postponed.

Mike Krewson, General Manager of the PREMIER Center says the setback is due to mechanical issues with their ice-making plant, “Our staff has worked tirelessly around the clock for the last several days to diagnose and rectify this issue in time. Unfortunately, when machinery is involved, things break at the most inopportune time. We will continue to work on the issue and look forward to having the best ice for the best fans in the USHL.”

Fans who have tickets for either game this weekend should hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the make-up dates. Season ticket holders who have digital tickets will have their new tickets added automatically once the make-up dates have been announced.

The Stampede return to the ice on Tuesday, February 8th to visit Sioux City at 7:05 PM.

The Herd’s next home game is scheduled for Saturday, February 12th at 6:05 PM versus Des Moines.

The world-famous Wiener Dog Races return to Sioux Falls on February 19th.

Fans can get ticket information at sfstampede.com or by calling the office at 605-275-4625.

