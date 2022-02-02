South Dakota lawmakers vote down bill prohibiting medical cannabis users from growing their own pot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A legislative panel has killed a bill that would have banned medical cannabis cardholders from growing marijuana at their homes.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted down House Bill 1004 Wednesday morning.

The law banned home cultivation for medical marijuana cardholders. It easily passed in the House, which has been more receptive to laws limiting medical cannabis. South Dakota voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot measure legalizing medical marijuana in 2020, but the state has been ironing out its regulatory rules ever since.

Last week, the Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed a bill last week that allowed cardholders to cultivate up to 3 plants. Senate Bill 24 will be heard on the Senate floor Thursday.

