SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month

Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - SpaceX has opened pre-orders for its new high-performance internet service, Starlink Premium.

Elon Musk announced the new service, which starts at $500 per month. The antenna is an additional $2,500.

Starlink Premium advertises speeds up to 500 megabits per second – about twice as fast as Starlink’s regular service.

However, the average household is not the target for Starlink Premium – it’s geared toward small businesses.

SpaceX says deliveries of the service are set to start later this year.

