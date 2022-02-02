Stensland Family Farms hosting ‘Ice Cream for Breakfast’ event at all locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many kids dream of getting to have ice cream for breakfast but for some that dream will become a reality this Saturday at Stensland’s ‘Ice Cream for Breakfast’ event.

Ice cream won’t be the only thing on the menu as Stensland will be pairing their frozen treats with several classic breakfast foods.

“Normally when you stop by we don’t have our Belgian waffles we don’t have any of our Stensland farm recipes so a lot of this stuff is family recipes that we’re bringing in to give from our families breakfast table to the Sioux Falls community,” Retail Manager Josh Cherry said.

Stensland’s menu won’t be the only thing changing for the event as a unique dress code will also be in action.

“One of the best parts about eating ice cream for breakfast is being in your pajamas and we don’t want to take that experience from anybody so not only do we allow you to wear your pajamas here we encourage it with free gifts as we’ll be giving out coffee mugs t-shirts and other Stensland merchandise for anyone coming out here in their pajamas,” Charry said.

Part of the proceeds from the breakfast will be going towards a good cause as it will be used to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

“We love reaching out and helping the community in any way we can but the boys and girls club does so much for the community already that helping them makes it even easier,” Cherry said.

All of Stensland’s three locations will be open for special hours during the event 9:00 a.m. to Noon on Saturday.

