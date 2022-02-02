Avera Medical Minute
Tuesday’s HS Basketball recap with wins from Harrisburg, Flandreau boys and Washington girls

Tiger and Flier boys and Warrior girls victorious Tuesday night
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, DELL RAPIDS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg boys rallied in the second half behind Ethan Determan’s 20 points to beat Brandon Valley 60-58 Tuesday night in a game the Lynx led by double digits in the first half. Nate Vandeberg was the game’s top scorer with 24.

The #5A Flandreau Fliers broke open a tight game in the 3rd quarter as Tash Lunday nailed a 3-point at the quarter buzzer and Flandreau went on to win at Dell Rapids 64-51 setting up a big showdown Thursday night at #4A Sioux Valley.

And Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda scored 25 to lead #2AA Washington past Brookings 61-40 on the Warriors home floor.

